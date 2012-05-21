SYDNEY May 22 Commonwealth Bank of Australia
said European funding markets remained open for
high-quality Australian banks although costs had risen, the
Australian Financial Review reported on Tuesday.
On Friday, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
Chief Executive Mike Smith sparked concerns when he said markets
were shut, later revising his comments to say European markets
were "essentially closed", but Asian and U.S. markets were open.
"If we needed to do term issuance, our name will stand out
and there is no doubt in my mind that we would be able to do
it," CBA group treasurer Lyn Cobley told the AFR.
"I don't think there is a problem with markets being
opened,, I think it may just be a little more expensive than it
was a week or two ago."
Australia's top four banks together raise almost $100
billion annually from wholesale funding markets to bridge a gap
between total loans and deposits.
They have raised over 80 percent of wholesale funding needs
for 2011/2012.
A prolonged freeze in funding markets following the collapse
of Lehman Brothers in 2008 left many banks unwilling or unable
to lend, crippling the global economy and forcing governments to
bail out lenders or guarantee their debts.
Since the global financial crisis, Australian banks have
raised more deposits, extended the tenure of funds and scaled up
liquid assets to record levels.
