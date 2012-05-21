SYDNEY May 22 Commonwealth Bank of Australia said European funding markets remained open for high-quality Australian banks although costs had risen, the Australian Financial Review reported on Tuesday.

On Friday, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Chief Executive Mike Smith sparked concerns when he said markets were shut, later revising his comments to say European markets were "essentially closed", but Asian and U.S. markets were open.

"If we needed to do term issuance, our name will stand out and there is no doubt in my mind that we would be able to do it," CBA group treasurer Lyn Cobley told the AFR.

"I don't think there is a problem with markets being opened,, I think it may just be a little more expensive than it was a week or two ago."

Australia's top four banks together raise almost $100 billion annually from wholesale funding markets to bridge a gap between total loans and deposits.

They have raised over 80 percent of wholesale funding needs for 2011/2012.

A prolonged freeze in funding markets following the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 left many banks unwilling or unable to lend, crippling the global economy and forcing governments to bail out lenders or guarantee their debts.

Since the global financial crisis, Australian banks have raised more deposits, extended the tenure of funds and scaled up liquid assets to record levels. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)