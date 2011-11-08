* Global volatility could challenge wholesale funding markets

SYDNEY Nov 8 Commonwealth Bank of Australia , the country's top mortgage lender, said on Tuesday its funding costs could rise as the European debt crisis and concerns over the health of the U.S. economy challenge credit markets.

CBA chairman David Turner, in a prepared statement for the bank's annual shareholder meet, said market conditions meant it was important for the bank to maintain a strong balance sheet to ensure access to funding at optimal cost.

Top Australian banks, which borrow $100 billion annually largely from Europe and the United States to bridge the gap between total loans and deposits, are among the handful of AA rated banks globally.

"We are not immune to vagaries elsewhere in the world. Wholesale funding markets will become more challenging," he said.

Market volatility has soared and markets have hinged on European headlines for weeks, with political wrangling in Greece sparking panic in global markets of a default and possible contagion spreading to other countries.

But the focus is shifting to Italy's deficit. With borrowing costs soaring and 1.9 trillion euros in public debt, the country is too large to bail out.

CBA's comments follows similar views from rivals National Australia bank , Westpac banking Corp and Australia and New Zealand banking Group .

The banks said funding costs could rise though they had built up liquidity to stay out of debt markets for more than six months.

Australian banks have added capital and are sitting on record levels of liquidity as they look to avoid a repeat of the mini crisis they faced during the heights of global financial crisis.

With credit markets shut, the banks had to lean on a government guarantee to raise funds.

Extended periods of volatility would hurt as Australian banks replace cheap funds raised before the global financial crisis. Funding margins have risen ten-fold since then. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Lincoln Feast)