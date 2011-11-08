BRIEF-Performance Sports Group receives court approval of sale of all of its assets
* Performance Sports Group receives court approval of sale of substantially all of its assets to investor group led by Sagard and Fairfax Financial
SYDNEY Nov 8 Commonwealth Bank of Australia , Australia's top mortgage lender, said on Tuesday its funding costs could face sustained upward pressure as the European debt crisis and concerns over the health of the U.S. economy challenge credit markets.
CBA borrows over $20 billion annually to bridge the gap between total loans and deposits.
"We are not immune to vagaries elsewhere in the world. Wholesale funding markets will become more challenging and have the potential once again to place sustained upward pressure on Group funding costs," chairman David Turner said in a prepared statement for the bank's annual shareholder meeting. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Lincoln Feast)
* Performance Sports Group receives court approval of sale of substantially all of its assets to investor group led by Sagard and Fairfax Financial
Feb 7 Australian shares were slightly lower on Tuesday, in line with Wall Street, as gains in gold and industrial stocks offset losses in the financial and energy stocks.
Feb 7 Australian shares were slightly lower on Tuesday, in line with Wall Street, as gains in gold and industrial stocks offset losses in the financial and energy stocks.