SYDNEY Nov 8 Commonwealth Bank of Australia , Australia's top mortgage lender, said on Tuesday its funding costs could face sustained upward pressure as the European debt crisis and concerns over the health of the U.S. economy challenge credit markets.

CBA borrows over $20 billion annually to bridge the gap between total loans and deposits.

"We are not immune to vagaries elsewhere in the world. Wholesale funding markets will become more challenging and have the potential once again to place sustained upward pressure on Group funding costs," chairman David Turner said in a prepared statement for the bank's annual shareholder meeting. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Lincoln Feast)