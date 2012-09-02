SYDNEY, Sept 3 Commonwealth Bank of Australia , the country's top mortgage lender, on Monday said it planned to raise A$750 million ($775 million) in hybrids to refinance similar maturing securities, in what is set to be a record year for the hybrid market.

The eventual deal size, which is based on demand, could be much bigger than currently planned if past Australian bank hybrid offerings are any indication.

Australian firms have raised nearly $10 billion in hybrids so far this year, tapping into demand for high-yield, Thomson Reuters data shows. That is three times more than the same period last year, and analysts expect the total to reach A$12 billion this year.

Other major issuers have included billionaire James Packer's casino group Crown Ltd, oil firm Caltex Australia and pipeline firm APA Ltd.

Hybrid securities are a mix of subordinated debt and equity, that are different to traditional debt-to-equity convertible securities.

The Commonwealth hybrids have a call date in December 2018 and mandatory exchange date two years later. The offer opens on Sept. 12 and closes on Oct. 5, the bank said.

Commonwealth's offer also comes as Australian banks race to meet the local regulator's January 2013 deadline for banks to meet global capital rules that are aimed at averting another global financial crisis.

Earlier this year No.4 lender Australia and New Zealand Banking Group raised A$1.5 billion in subordinated notes. Third-biggest lender Westpac Banking Corp raised A$1.7 billion in subordinated notes and A$1.2 billion in convertible preference shares.

Commonwealth and Morgan Stanley are arrangers to the offer. ANZ Securities, Goldman Sachs, Macquarie Capital and Westpac Institutional Bank are joint lead managers, the bank said.