* H2 cash profit A$3.5 bln, in line with forecasts

* Global market turmoil could hurt funding costs

* Does not see any major pickup in credit growth

By Narayanan Somasundaram

SYDNEY, Aug 10 Commonwealth Bank of Australia , the country's top home lender, warned on Wednesday that wholesale funding costs could rise amid global market turmoil but said it was well positioned to ride out the storm as it posted record second-half profits.

CBA, the country's second-largest lender overall, also struck a note of caution on credit growth, saying it did not expect a major pick-up in domestic lending within 12 months.

"On-going offshore instability continues to impact the domestic economy and has the potential to place further upward pressure on wholesale funding costs for domestic banks," Chief Executive Ralph Norris said in a statement.

But Chief Financial Officer David Craig added: "We are absolutely prepared for it. We are absolutely in a fortress balance-sheet position with record liquidity and capital."

The bank reported a 10.8 percent rise in second-half cash profit on Wednesday, in line with estimates, as total bad-debt provisions fell about 5 percent on a year earlier.

Cash profit for the six months to June rose to A$3.5 billion ($3.56 billion), up from A$3.16 billion reported a year earlier and a touch above A$3.46 billion expected by nine analysts.

Cash profit, which excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, is closely watched by investors.

Despite the fifth consecutive half-year record profit, investors will turn their attention to a slowing asset growth environment and global economic turmoil that can raise funding costs and hurt margins.

Australia's top four banks combined borrow $100 billion largely offshore to bridge a funding gap between loans and deposits and such turmoil jacks up their funding costs.

Also, the economic uncertainty comes as asset growth slips to a decade-low, posing a challenge to the likes of CBA.

Investors will also wait to see if Chief Executive-elect Ian Narev, a proven deal maker, will change strategy from a domestic retail-focused one to one focused on business lending and Asian expansion. Narev takes over from Ralph Norris late this year. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Mark Bendeich)