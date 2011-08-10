* H2 cash profit A$3.5 bln, in line with forecasts

* Global market turmoil could raise funding costs

* Does not see any major pickup in credit growth

* Shares up 1.9 pct vs broader market's 2.7 pct rise (Updates shares, adds comments from CEO, analyst)

By Narayanan Somasundaram

SYDNEY, Aug 10 Commonwealth Bank of Australia joined rival National Australia Bank in warning that the global economic turmoil was hitting customer confidence and may push funding costs higher, but said it was well positioned to ride the storm.

CBA, the country's top home loan lender, said it was sitting on record liquidity and capital to weather a crisis, but it doesn't expect a major pick-up in domestic lending within 12 months.

Global uncertainty and market volatility hurt Australian and South Korean lenders the most in the region as they suffer from significant deposit deficiency and need to tap debt markets in Europe and the United States for funds.

Australia's four major banks combined borrow $100 billion largely offshore to bridge a funding gap between loans and deposits and such turmoil jacks up their funding cost.

The banks are still reeling under sharp cost increases as they refinance cheap debt raised before the global financial crisis, with CBA expected to refinance most of its cheap debt only by January 2012.

"There is increased risk aversion which means a higher cost of wholesale funding. So banks don't want to lend as much. Therefore banks globally, which are big borrowers in the wholesale market, theoretically will be the most negatively impacted," said CLSA's regional banking analyst Daniel Tabbush.

"That is where the Australian banks stand out because their loan-to-deposit ratios are approximately 130 percent. For Korea they were 130 percent, but now they are about 95 percent," Tabbush said from Bangkok.

CBA shares were up 1.9 percent in afternoon trade, lagging peers and the broader market as investors were concerned over its credit growth outlook forecast.

"The banks are in a reasonable position if another crisis were to hit. With lower credit growth, they have the extra cash to weather out one," said Angus Gluskie, Chief Investment Officer at White Funds Management.

"But investors need to see a resolution to the global growth and debt woes to lift their cautious view on banks that lean on offshore debt markets for funding."

CBA Chief Executive Ralph Norris said ongoing offshore instability continued to impact the domestic economy and has the potential to place further upward pressure on wholesale funding costs for domestic banks.

"We have significant levels of liquidity, we are carrying significant buffers and liquidity to make sure we can handle any closing of markets for three to six months."

He added the bank was not looking to raise any wholesale debt offshore immediately and it had the flexibility to wait as deposits were rising, representing 61 percent of total funding, up from 58 percent a year ago, and it retired A$8 billion in debt last year.

Australian federal treasurer Wayne Swan echoed the views saying he did not foresee any problems for banks to obtain funding adding Australia had some of the "strongest banks in the world."

Australian banks are among a handful of global banks carrying the AA rating in the world.

PROFITS RISE

CBA reported a 10.8 percent rise in second-half cash profit on Wednesday, in line with estimates, as total bad-debt charges fell 38 percent on the prior year.

Cash profit for the six months to June rose to A$3.5 billion ($3.56 billion), up from A$3.16 billion a year earlier and a touch above A$3.46 billion expected by nine analysts.

Cash profit, which excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, is a closely watched measure by investors.

CBA said it did not see any trigger for the subdued credit growth to improve with customers and business remaining cautious.

Despite the fifth consecutive half-year record profit, investors will turn their attention to a slowing asset growth environment and the global economic turmoil that can raise funding costs and hurt margins.

The bank said net interest margin -- a key metric of profitability -- climbed to 2.19 percent from 2.13 percent a year ago and tier 1 capital, a measure of a bank's ability to absorb losses, grew 86 basis points to 10.01 percent.

Its liquidity stood at A$101 billion.

With the bank convinced it can easily meet new global capital rules, investors will wait to see if Chief Executive-elect Ian Narev, a proven deal maker, will change strategy from a domestic retail-focused one to one focused on business lending and Asian expansion.

Narev takes over from Ralph Norris late this year.

CBA shares have fallen 5.1 percent so far this year, making the stock the second best performer among its top peers. The benchmark index has fallen 12.6 percent this year. (Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE; Editing by Mark Bendeich and Vinu Pilakkott)