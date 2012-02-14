* H1 net cash profit A$3.576 bln vs A$3.54 consensus

By Amy Pyett and Narayanan Somasundaram

SYDNEY, Feb 15 Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country's top home lender, said first-half cash profit rose 7 percent to a record A$3.58 billion as a sharp fall in loan impairment charges outweighed softer demand for mortgages and rising funding costs.

CEO Ian Narev said the fundamentals of the Australian economy remained strong and the bank was confident in the country's prospects.

"However, in the absence of sustained recovery in offshore economies, particularly Europe, businesses and consumers will remain cautious, and the current trend of weak credit growth, asset allocation towards cash, and volatile markets will continue in Australia," he said in a statement, adding that funding costs would continue to rise.

Australia's second-largest lender has been grappling with fragile consumer confidence, subdued credit growth and rising funding costs, putting pressure on margins for it and rivals National Australia Bank, Westpac Banking Corp and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

Earlier this week CBA raised variable mortgage rates by 10 basis points, citing rising funding costs, and joined its three main rivals in breaking the practice of only moving on rates when the central bank changed its cash rate.

Commonwealth Bank's cash profit in the six months to December 2011 rose to A$3.576 billion ($3.82 billion) from A$3.335 billion reported a year ago, and compared with analysts' forecasts of A$3.54 billion.

Cash profit, which excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, is closely watched by investors.

CBA said loan impairment expenses were down 25 percent and tier I capital, a measure of the bank's ability to absorb losses, was at 9.9 percent at December 31. Net interest margins were down 10 basis points on the prior half, to 2.15 percent.

NO JOB CUTS

CBA said there were no plans for major redundancy programmes or to send jobs offshore, bucking a trend by other major lenders to cut or move jobs as a way to rein in costs and protect profits.

On Monday, ANZ said it would slash 1,000 jobs in Australia this year.

In the last fiscal year, CBA and its three main rivals together made a record $25 billion in profits as a booming resources sector helped the Australian economy sail through the global economic downturn relatively unscathed compared with peers in Europe and the United States.

But credit growth has fallen to the lowest level since the 1970s as households look to increase savings and corporates pay down debt.

The rising cost of funds, thanks to the instability in Europe, and falling loan demand are crimping profit growth and pushing banks to cut costs in order to maintain earnings growth.

The top four banks raise about $100 billion annually from wholesale debt markets, primarily from Europe and the United States.

Reserve Bank of Australia assistant governor Guy Debelle said on Tuesday that while funding costs were placing pressure on Aussie banks there has been an improvement recently as markets improved.

CBA shares have risen 1.5 percent so far this year, the second-worst performer among the big four banks. Compared with that, the S&P/ASX 200 benchmark index has risen 4.6 percent year-to-date. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and John Mair)