SYDNEY Feb 4 Two of Australia's big four banks
lowered their floating mortgage rates on Wednesday, a day after
the Reserve Bank of Australia cut its cash rate by a quarter
point.
Westpac Bank said it would reduce its standard
variable mortgage rate by 28 basis points to 5.70 percent, the
lowest in six years.
Commonwealth Bank said its standard variable rate
will be reduced by 25 basis points to 5.65 percent, its lowest
since April 2009.
CommBank said it has cut its variable rate on home loans by
a total of 2.16 percentage points since November, equating to a
saving of A$430 ($334) in monthly repayments on an average home
loan of A$300,000.
On Tuesday, the RBA lowered its cash rate by 25 basis points
to a record low 2.25 percent and Treasurer Joe Hockey has said
he expected the big banks to pass on the rate cut "immediately".
Both CommBank and Westpac said the new rates will come into
effect on Feb. 20.
($1 = 1.2857 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast, editing by G Crosse)