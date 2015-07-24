SYDNEY, July 24 Commonwealth Bank of Australia , the country's biggest lender, said on Friday that it will raise interest rates for investor home loans by 27 basis points in keeping with a directive by the finance regulator to cut exposure to investment mortgages.

A day earlier, the country's No. 4 lender Australia and New Zealand Banking Group raised its rates for investment properties. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)