SYDNEY Aug 15 Commonwealth Bank of Australia , the nation's biggest mortgage lender, said second-half cash profit was almost flat at A$3.54 billion ($3.72 billion).

The second-half profit for CBA, which offers one in every four mortgages in the $1.2 trillion Australian home loan sector, compared with A$3.5 billion reported a year ago and the A$3.5 billion expected by analysts.

Cash profit, which excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, is watched closely by investors.

