SYDNEY Aug 10 Commonwealth Bank of Australia , the country's top home lender, reported a 10.8 percent rise in second-half cash profit on Wednesday, in line with estimates, as bad-debt charges fell.

But CBA, the country's second-largest lender and the largest in home mortgages, warned that the current, extreme volatility in global markets could put further pressure on funding costs.

Cash profit for the six months to June rose to A$3.5 billion ($3.56 billion), up from A$3.16 billion a year earlier and a touch above A$3.46 billion expected by nine analysts.

Cash profit, which excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, is closely watched by investors.

Despite the fifth consecutive half-year record profit, investors will turn their attention to a slowing asset growth environment and global economic turmoil that can raise funding costs and hurt margins.

Investors will also wait to see if Chief Executive-elect Ian Narev, a proven deal maker, will change strategy from a domestic retail-focused one to one focused on business lending and Asian expansion. Narev takes over from Ralph Norris late this year.

