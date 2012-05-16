SYDNEY May 17 Commonwealth Bank of Australia
, the country's top lender by market value, said on
Thursday its third-quarter cash profit rose 3 percent as a fall
in bad-debt charges outweighed softer demand for mortgages and
higher funding costs.
CBA reported a cash profit of A$1.75 billion ($1.74
billion)in the three months to March. That compared with A$1.7
billion reported a year ago and matching the A$1.75 billion on
average expected by five analysts.
Cash profit, which excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting
items, is closely watched by investors.
The third-quarter results put CBA on course for another
record year of profits.
Last month CEO Ian Narev, in his first strategy update since
taking up the top job in December, said the bank would stick to
concentrating on the domestic market, dashing some expectations
that it would unveil a major Asian push in a bid to boost
earnings.
($1 = 1.0057 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
and Lincoln Feast)