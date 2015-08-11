SYDNEY Aug 12 Commonwealth Bank of Australia unveiled a A$5 billion ($3.65 billion) rights issue on Wednesday as its annual profit met expectations, completing a major round of fundraising by Australia's "Big Four" lenders amid fears of a house price bubble.

CBA, the country's No. 2 lender by assets, announced a fully underwritten 1-for-23 rights issue at an offer price of A$71.50, a 12.9 percent discount to its last trading price. This brings the total funds raised by Australia's major banks since May to $A17 billion.

CBA posted a 5 percent rise in full-year cash profit to $A9.14 billion, compared with A$8.68 billion a year ago. The forecast, according to a consensus of six analysts polled by Reuters, was for A$9.15 billion. Total dividend for the year was A$4.20, an increase of 5 percent. ($1 = 1.3693 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Leslie Adler)