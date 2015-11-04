(Adds analyst comment, industry context)
SYDNEY Nov 4 Commonwealth Bank of Australia
, the country's No.2 lender by assets, on Thursday
posted first quarter unaudited cash earnings of A$2.4 billion
($1.7 billion) while bad debt charges fell.
Group net interest margin for the three months ended Sept.
30 was "slightly lower," CBA said in a limited trading update,
without giving a number or year-ago comparisons. Last year, it
had disclosed unaudited first-quarter cash profit of A$2.3
billion.
Australia's four major banks - CBA, National Australia Bank
, ANZ Banking Corp and Westpac -
posted their sixth straight year of record profits but are
preparing for their slowest earnings growth since the global
financial crisis as the economy cools and stricter capital
regulations bite.
"Bad debts were the key surprise, coming it at 13 basis
points vs consensus estimates of 18 basis points," said Omkar
Joshi, investment analyst at Watermark Funds Management.
Troublesome and impaired assets for the September quarter
reduced to $5.5 billion, CBA said.
ANZ was alone among the "Big Four" banks to see "a
significant deterioration (in asset quality) suggesting that it
was an ANZ-specific issue rather than a sector-wide problem,"
Joshi added.
Home lending growth at CBA was in line with recent growth
rates while core domestic business lending growth remained at
mid-single digits, CBA said.
Earlier this week, Westpac CEO warned of a "lower for
longer" environment with modest credit growth, intense
competition and ongoing regulatory uncertainty, after posting a
record annual cash profit that rose merely 3 percent.
NAB and ANZ both missed expectations when they posted record
cash profits last month.
CBA said its common equity tier-1 ratio increased 70 basis
points was 9.8 percent at the end of Septemer.
The lender follows a different calendar and lifted its
full-year cash profit by 5 percent to a record A$9.14 billion in
August.
($1 = 1.3984 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; editing by Grant McCool)