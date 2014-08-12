Australian shares rise for third day on strong resources; NZ gains
March 16 Australian shares extended gains into a third session on Thursday, helped by gains in resources stocks as commodity prices surged.
SYDNEY Aug 13 Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), the country's top lender by market value, said its full-year cash profit met expectations, rising about 12 percent to a record high on strong lending growth and lower bad debt provisions.
CBA said cash profit rose to A$8.68 billion ($7.99 billion)in the year to June 30, compared with a consensus forecast of A$.62 billion from 10 analysts polled by Reuters and up from A$7.76 billion a year ago.
It declared a final dividend of A$2.18 per share, taking its full-year dividend payout to A$4.01 a share, a 10 percent rise. ($1 = 1.0794 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; editing by G Crosse, Edwina Gibbs)
March 16 Australian shares extended gains into a third session on Thursday, helped by gains in resources stocks as commodity prices surged.
* Approval of registration of medium-term notes issue at national association of financial market institutional investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, March 16 Hong Kong financial and property shares climbed on Thursday after the central bank raised the base rate charged through its overnight discount window by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent, tracking a hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.