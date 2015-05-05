SYDNEY May 6 Commonwealth Bank of Australia
, the country's top lender by market value, on Wednesday
said its third quarter unaudited cash earnings were flat at
A$2.2 billion ($1.75 billion), hit by a higher regulatory cost
burden.
Group net interest margin for the three months ended March
31 was hit by intensified competition for mortgages, CBA said in
a limited trading update, while expenses grew on rising
regulatory, compliance and remediation costs.
Troublesome and impaired assets were lower at A$6.4 billion.
Australia's profitable banks came out of the global
financial crisis relatively unscathed but increasing worries
about their heavy reliance on mortgages, coupled with the risk
of rising bad debt and stricter capital rules, have seen their
shares underperform the broader S&P/ASX 200 index so far
this year.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Chris Reese)