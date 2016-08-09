SYDNEY Aug 10 Commonwealth Bank of Australia
, the nation's No.2 lender, on Wednesday posted a record
annual cash profit as demand for home loans fuelled a 3 percent
rise in earnings although bad debt charges jumped led by a
commodity slump.
Cash profit rose to A$9.45 billion, its seventh straight
record, compared with A$9.14 billion a year ago. Net interest
income, the difference between interest earned and paid out, was
up 7 percent at A$16.9 billion.
It unveiled a A$2.22 per share dividend, taking the
full-year dividend to A$4.20, flat on the year before.
Australia's banks are preparing for slowing growth after
years of record profits as a mining downturn leads to higher
corporate bad debts and tougher capital requirements force up
costs.
They have also come under political pressure to rein in more
aggressive sales tactics and reform what many see as unethical
corporate behaviour following a series of scandals including
insurance fraud and interest rate rigging.
"At CBA, we are cognizant of the combined impact of weaker
demand, strong competition and increasing regulation," CEO Ian
Narev said in a statement. "An ongoing focus on productivity and
credit quality will be important. But we remain positive about
Australia's economic prospects."
CBA said its net interest margins, a key gauge of
profitability for banks, fell 2 basis points to 2.07 percent,
reflecting stiff lending competition and rising deposit costs.
Loan impairment expense (LIE) increased 27 percent, largely
due to higher provisioning for resource, commodity and dairy
exposures, it added. The ratio of LIE to gross loans was 19
basis points, still near historically low levels.
CBA, which follows a June-ending calendar year, is the only
one of the country's four major banks to report full-year
earnings this month. Others report limited third-quarter trading
updates.
On Tuesday, No.4 ANZ posted a small drop in nine-month cash
profit but investors cheered the lender's commitment to shrink
in Asia and refocus on the domestic market.
Top lender National Australia Bank Ltd will report
on Aug. 15.
The major banks have underperformed Australia's benchmark
index this year. CBA shares are down nearly 9 percent so
far in 2016 compared with a 4.7 percent gain in the S&P/ASX200
index. On Tuesday, they ended down 1.6 percent at A$78.41 each.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by James Dalgleish)