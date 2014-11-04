(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show CBA posted first quarter results, not third)

SYDNEY Nov 5 Commonwealth Bank of Australia , the country's top lender by market value, posted a near 10 percent rise in first-quarter cash profits on Wednesday as demand for home loans remained strong and revenues grew faster than costs.

Unaudited cash profits for the three months to Sept. 30 totaled A$2.3 billion ($2 billion), CBA said, compared with A$2.1 billion reported in the same period a year ago.

"Overall business momentum was maintained," CBA said in a statement. "In home lending, focus remains on profitable growth in a competitive market, with strong new business levels balanced by higher repayment activity in a low interest rate environment."

CBA said credit quality remained sound, with A$198 million set aside for bad debts. (U.S. $1 = 1.1459 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Lincoln Feast)