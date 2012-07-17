SYDNEY, July 18 Commonwealth Bank of Australia , the country's No.2 lender, joined rivals in cutting costs by flagging a salary freeze for 400 senior employees and smaller hikes for others, in a bid to protect margins and avoid big job losses.

The wage freeze would apply to employees earning more than A$150,000 ($153,700) in base salary and includes the chief executive and chief financial officer, according to an internal memo and confirmed by a CBA spokeswoman.

"We are determined to avoid making short-term decisions, including setting targets for a reduction in staff numbers or sending jobs offshore," CBA said in an emailed statement.

"However, this does not mean that we take expense management less seriously," it said.

While job cuts in global banking are common in turbulent market conditions, Australian banks are coming off more than a decade of strong growth. The country's big four banks together made a record $25 billion in profits last year and are on course for another record year, although the pace of growth is slowing.

CBA's move follows similar action by smaller rival Australia and New Zealand Banking Group late last year, while ANZ and No.3 lender Westpac Banking Corp have also cut jobs. .

Analysts expect the Australia banking sector could lose as many as 10,000 jobs in coming years, more than 7 percent of the Australian financial sector workforce, as banks rein in costs. ($1 = 0.9757 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Richard Pullin)