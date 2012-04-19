* CEO's strategy update fails to meet expectations of major Asian push

* Says to focus on technology overhaul to maintain domestic lead

* To accelerate Indonesia branch rollouts, add value to China partnership

* Pledges disciplined approach to M&A (Adds analyst, shares)

SYDNEY, April 19 Commonwealth Bank of Australia , Australia's largest lender by market value, appears set to stick to a strategy of concentrating on the domestic market, dashing some expectations that it may unveil a major Asian push in a bid to lift earnings.

The challenge facing chief executive Ian Narev is to find growth and drive profits for a bank that holds one in four Australian mortgages at a time when loan growth is at its lowest ebb in decades and high funding costs are squeezing margins.

In the bank's first strategy update since Narev took the top job in December, CBA said it would lean on its ongoing technology overhaul costing more than $1 billion to keep costs low, expand retail and business banking in Australia and maintain a disciplined approach to M&A.

Some investors had expected the bank to announce plans to follow smaller rival Australia and New Zealand Banking Group by declaring an intention to move aggressively into Asia, but Narev's brief presentation was silent on the issue.

"We feel Narev's pointed comments on M&A discipline suggests his tenure will be focused on harvesting CBA's existing strong competitive advantages as opposed to transformational M&A," said CLSA analyst Brian Johnson. He said CBA's retail and technology strengths stood out against competition.

CBA's core banking platform is at least two years ahead of its peers National Australia Bank, Westpac and ANZ, according to analysts.

The bank would look to accelerate its bank roll out in Indonesia, add value to Chinese Partnerships and invest in county banks in the world's fastest growing major economy, said Narev, who clinched the bank's last big takeover - the A$2.1 billion takeover of Bankwest in 2008.

CBA has 87 branches in Indonesia. It owns a 20 percent stake in China's Qilu Bank and Bank of Hangzhou and last year said it would open a county bank in China's Henan Province. Asia contributed 3 percent of its net profit in the first half compared with over 10 percent for ANZ.

Investors expected Narev to push the bank towards Asian acquisitions when he was named CEO designate in July last year.

So far, he has played down the prospect of making large overseas plays though CBA hired influential M&A dealmaker Rob Jesudason from Credit Suisse in Hong Kong as head of strategy late last year. .

In the presentation on Thursday, Narev reiterated that there was likely to be strong competition for attractive assets and there would need to be compelling value for CBA to proceed.

Narev's predecessor, Ralph Norris, in March 2006 laid out a customer service and technology focus for the bank a few months into assuming the top rule. He kicked off a major technology upgrade which is almost complete now.

The technology upgrade was key for CBA managing to cut its cost to income ratio by 4 percentage points in as many years. The bank said its new banking platform gives it the capability to conduct processes such as real time account maintenance and immediate data analytics, and means it has not had to rely on moving staff offshore.

CBA has said it does not plan major job cuts in contrast to rivals which are expected to shed about 1,000 jobs each this year and send jobs overseas to keep costs low.

CBA shares, which are the worst performer among the big four banks in Australia so far this year with a 3.1 percent rise, were flat in early trade in a slightly higher broader market . (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)