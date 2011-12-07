* Gokarn says inflationary pressures still high

* Says bond buybacks preferred tool to address liquidity crunch

* Says do not want to see rupee spiral out of control (Adds details, quotes)

By Shamik Paul

KOLKATA, India, Dec 7 The cash reserve ratio is not just a liquidity tool but a monetary policy signal, a deputy governor of the Indian central bank said on Wednesday, amid market speculation it may lower the ratio in order to ease tight liquidity in the banking system.

"CRR is not just a liquidity tool but is also a monetary policy signal and we are as of now still in a situation where inflationary pressures are high," Subir Gokarn said.

"Whether using an instrument that is part of monetary toolkit to address liquidity issue is certainly a debate which we have to engage in," he said in an address to bankers.

Cash reserve ratio is the proportion of deposits that banks need to set aside with the central bank as cash. The ratio now stands at 6 percent. The market has been widely expecting the Reserve Bank of India to lower the ratio to ease a liquidity crunch, which currently at 1 trillion rupees is well in excess of the RBI's comfort zone.

The cash crunch may also accentuate on advance tax outflows around mid-December.

The RBI, which will meet on Dec. 16 to review monetary policy, has been resorting to bond buybacks through open market operations in a bid to ease cash pressures and has announced three buybacks of 100 billion rupees ($2 billion) each so far.

"While we want to address the liquidity situation, we don't want to do it in a way that compromises our monetary stance. So the use of tactical measures like open market operations is clearly the way we are going to go," Gokarn said.

RUPEE SPIRAL

Gokarn said the RBI does not want the current fall in the rupee to spiral out of control, in comments that suggest that the central bank is getting increasingly jittery with the currency's fall.

"We certainly don't want to see this situation (rupee fall) spiral to any kind of incontrollable form," he said.

Last week, he had said the central bank will use all available tools to stem a fall in the rupee if the currency's downward spiral escalates.

The rupee, weighed by a surging oil import bill and widening trade deficit, had touched a record low of 52.73 versus the dollar on Nov. 22 and is the worst performing currency among Asian peers so far this year.

The partially convertible rupee ended Wednesday at the day's low of 51.715/725 per dollar, falling 0.6 percent -- its biggest drop since Nov. 21.

Dealers have suspected RBI action in past weeks in an attempt to curb the rupee's slide, but the amount of intervention has not been strong.

Gokarn said the RBI's approach towards the rupee has been of non-intervention and maintained it only steps in to smoothen volatility in the exchange rate. (Writing by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)