* Russia adds 0.3 tonnes to 996.4 tonnes

* Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan boost gold holdings

* Turkey decreases by 3.8 tonnes for first drop since June 2012

NEW YORK, July 26 The Russian Federation and some Central Asian countries raised their gold reserves in June, while Turkey and Germany shed some of their bullion holdings that month, the latest data from the International Monetary Fund shows.

Russia's gold reserves climbed 0.3 tonnes to a total of 996.4 tonnes in June for a ninth consecutive monthly increase, according to the IMF's monthly International Financial statistics report released late Thursday.

Russia has the world's seventh largest bullion holdings excluding the IMF.

The gold market is closely monitoring any possible changes in central banks' attitude toward gold after bullion prices traded as low as $1,180 an ounce in late June, down from around $1,700 at the start of this year.

Spot gold was down less than 1 percent at around $1,325 an ounce on Friday.

The Central Asian countries continued to accumulate the yellow metal in their reserves.

Kazakhstan boosted its gold by 1.4 tonnes to a total of 130.9 tonnes. In addition, Azerbaijan added by 2 tonnes to a total of 8 tonnes, while Kyrgyzstan increased by less than 0.1 tonnes to 3.3 tonnes.

Turkey, which has the world's 11th largest gold reserve, reported a 3.8 tonne decrease to 441.5 tonnes in June, its first monthly drop since June 2012.

Turkey's growing gold holdings in the past 12 months prior to June are partly due to the country's central bank allowing its banks to own a portion of their lira reserves in gold.