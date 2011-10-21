* Central bank sees no systemic problems with liquidity

* No need to change reserve requirements

* Wants to increase responsibility for market participants (Adds details, quotes, background)

By Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva

MOSCOW, Oct 21 Russia's central bank has taken exhaustive steps to provide domestic lenders with liquidity and is confident that major banks can withstand funding pressures, Deputy Chairman Alexei Simanovsky said on Friday.

The euro zone debt crisis has limited the access of Russian banks to international debt markets, while recent central bank dollar-selling intervention to slow a decline in the rouble's exchange rate has squeezed domestic liquidity.

To support the sector, the Finance Ministry has placed almost 1.1 trillion rouble ($35 billion) of budget cash on deposit at banks since August.

The central bank also increased its daily limit for one-day repo operations by 50 billion roubles to 450 billion this week, providing an additional tool to ensure that banks can access short-term liquidity.

"The measures already taken by the central bank and which it is ready to take under unfavourable conditions, are more than sufficient to prevent liquidity strains for the majority of banks," Simanovsky said on the fringes of a banking conference.

NO GROUNDS FOR EXTRA MEASURES

Simanovsky, a veteran insider recently appointed deputy chairman, added that the regulator sees no grounds to resume collateral-free lending to banks and ease minimum reserve requirements -- measures it used during the 2008-09 crisis.

"I see no need at the moment... We don't expect systemic problems with liquidity," he said, appearing in public for the first time since being appointed last month.

The comment comes a week before the central bank is due to hold its monthly meeting on monetary policy, including interest rates and reserve requirements. Officials have given guidance that there will be no change in the central bank's stance.

Minimum reserve requirements for banks -- a tool that helps add or sterilize liquidity in the sector -- are set between 4.0 and 5.5 percent of overall liabilities at the moment.

Despite central bank measures to support liquidity, Russian lenders, including heavyweights Sberbank and VTB , are tapping international debt markets for loans and Eurobonds to raise funds for their own or their clients' needs.

Simanovsky said he is confident that Russia's top-30 banks have enough capacity to withstand any potential issues with equity capital.

"Risks... are always there but I feel no worries (with capital adequacy ratio)," he said.

Simanovsky added that the three key enemies of banking system stability were aggressive behaviour in terms of raising and placing funds, high risk concentration and a lack of transparency or "simply speaking, fraud".

He was speaking in public for the first time since the central bank issued a record $10 billion rescue loan to shore up Bank of Moscow , after its new shareholder VTB ousted management and found that nearly half of its loan book was bad.

($1 = 31.345 Russian Roubles) (Additional reporting by Elena Orekhova; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)