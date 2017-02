MOSCOW Oct 21 Russia's central bank Deputy Chairman Alexei Simanovsky said on Friday there were no grounds to change minimum reserve requirements on banks' liabilities.

The comment comes a week before the central bank is set to hold its monthly meeting on monetary policy, including interest rates and reserve requirements.

On Thursday, the central bank's First Deputy Chairman Alexei Ulyukayev said there was no need to change monetary policy or the currency regime for now. (Writing By Andrey Ostroukh)