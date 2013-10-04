(Corrects to change dateline and reporting credit)

RAIPUR, India Oct 4 India's central bank governor, Raghuram Rajan, said the government was in talks with the bank to decide the contours of a package for retail investors for the festive season, which would be announced soon.

Rajan was speaking at the central Indian city of Raipur after the Reserve Bank of India's board meeting on Friday.

Indian banks will offer cheaper loans to stimulate demand for two-wheelers and other consumer durables as Finance Minister P. Chidambaram tries to pull the economy out of the worst slowdown in a decade ahead of national elections due by next May. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)