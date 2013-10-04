(Corrects to change dateline and reporting credit)
RAIPUR, India Oct 4 India's central bank
governor, Raghuram Rajan, said the government was in talks with
the bank to decide the contours of a package for retail
investors for the festive season, which would be announced soon.
Rajan was speaking at the central Indian city of Raipur
after the Reserve Bank of India's board meeting on Friday.
Indian banks will offer cheaper loans to stimulate demand
for two-wheelers and other consumer durables as Finance Minister
P. Chidambaram tries to pull the economy out of the worst
slowdown in a decade ahead of national elections due by next
May.
