BRIEF-NPT LTD to conclude arrangements with Kiwi Property Group
* NPT LTD - further to its announcement of 3 March 2017, it expects to conclude arrangements with Kiwi Property Group Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 10 (IFR) - : PRICED [Asset Type]: Investment Grade [Pricing Date]: 10-Nov-15 [Issuer/Borrower Type]: FIG : Commercial Bank of Dubai [Offering Type]: Eurobond [Issuer Long Name]: COMMERCIAL BANK OF [Program Type]: EMTN DUBAI PSC : : USD 400M CITI/ING/JPM/NBAD/Natixis/StCh : Baa1/NR/A- : FGB : NR : 4.000 Fixed : 5y 17-Nov-20 : 100.0000 : XS1321976950 [Reoffer Price]: 100.0000 : Financials-Banks : 4 : English : MS+232 : FCA/ICMA [Price Guidance]: 4% : UNITED ARAB EMIRATES : Irish : EEMEA : 200k+1k : 17-Nov-15 : Undisclosed : US$400m (from 350m expected) 5yr RegS. Citi/ING/JPM(B&D)/NBAD/Nat/StCh. Baa1/NR/A-. IPTs MS+low/mid 200s, final 4% (= MS+232bp) for 400m. FTT 0800LON Weds 11 Nov.
* NPT LTD - further to its announcement of 3 March 2017, it expects to conclude arrangements with Kiwi Property Group Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, March 24 A leading Hong Kong real estate agent said on Friday that some banks it works with would no longer accept payments for property transactions in the city through China's state-backed UnionPay, the mainland's biggest bank card provider.