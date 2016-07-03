DUBAI, July 3 Commercial Bank of Dubai
(CBD) has closed a $450 million loan that will be used for
general business purposes, the lender said in a bourse statement
on Sunday.
The three-year transaction replaces a loan of the same amount
and duration that the bank signed in December 2013 and which was
repaid in June, CBD said in the statement.
The new loan carried a margin of 1.25 basis points over the
London interbank offered rate (Libor).
Bahrain's Bank ABC, Citigroup, Commerzbank, Intesa SanPaolo,
National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Standard Chartered and State Bank of
India participated in the deal as mandated lead arrangers and
bookrunners.
Citing sources, Reuters reported on June 23 that CBD was
expected to sign a three-year loan worth up to $500 million to
refinance existing debt.
(Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)