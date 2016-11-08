Sudanese pound jumps against dollar on black market
Jan 26 The Sudanese pound strengthened on the black market on Thursday to 16 pounds to the dollar from 19, currency traders told Reuters.
DUBAI Nov 8 Commercial Bank of Dubai has appointed Bernd van Linder as its new chief executive, the lender said in a bourse filing on Tuesday, adding he would take up the role early in the new year.
The Dubai-based lender had said on Oct. 27 that current chief executive Peter Baltussen would retire early in 2017.
Linder is the managing director of Saudi Hollandi Bank , the kingdom's oldest lender. The bank said on Oct. 12 that Linder would leave the role on Dec. 31, when his contract expired. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
Jan 26 The Sudanese pound strengthened on the black market on Thursday to 16 pounds to the dollar from 19, currency traders told Reuters.
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 26 President Donald Trump will push Republican lawmakers on Thursday for swift action on his agenda including funding a U.S.-Mexican border wall, rewriting the tax code and repealing the Obamacare law, despite tensions over timetables and priorities.
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 Chicago-based E*Trade Securities LLC and E*Trade Clearing LLC, units of E*Trade Financial Corp, have agreed to pay a $280,000 civil penalty for failing to comply with record-keeping rules, the U.S. Commodities Trading Commission said in a statement on Thursday.