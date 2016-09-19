UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY, Sept 19 The consortium interested in acquiring and immediately listing Australia's largest grain exporter Cooperative Bulk Handling Ltd (CBH) has withdrawn its offer, GrainCorp Ltd - one of the financial backers of the deal - said on Monday.
CBH in March rejected the offer from the consortium known as Australian Grains Champion in a deal valued by analysts at up to A$3 billion ($2.26 billion), after concluding it was not in the best interests of its 4,200 farmer members.
When rejecting the offer, CBH said it would conduct a review of its structure, offering shareholders a choice of whether to change its cooperative structure.
($1 = 1.3270 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources