March 28 Chicago Bridge & Iron Co NV,
the second-largest U.S.-listed engineering company by backlog,
gave an updated forecast on Thursday calling for the value of
its backlog of projects to grow in 2013.
Reflecting its recently closed $3 billion acquisition of
rival Shaw Group, CB&I Chief Executive Philip Asherman said he
expects revenue of $10.7 billion to $11.2 billion for this year,
and new awards of $13 billion to $16 billion.
Earnings per share for 2013 should be between $4.00 and
$4.35, excluding Shaw-related acquisition costs that, after a
tax benefit, should reduce earnings by 55 to 70 cents per share.