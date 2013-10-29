BRIEF-Amgen says Perrigo CFO to join company late April
* Says Perrigo CFO Judy Brown to join company late April to head global business services and finance
Oct 29 Engineering company Chicago Bridge & Iron Co NV posted a rise in quarterly profit and a doubling of revenue thanks to an acquisition, although its backlog of projects remained flat compared with the previous quarter.
CB&I said on Tuesday third-quarter net income rose to $117.7 million, or $1.08 per share, from $80.2 million, or 82 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue was up 107 percent to just shy of $3.0 billion, boosted by its acquisition of Shaw Group this year, and its backlog stood at $24.5 billion at the end of September.
* Perrigo Company Plc - company expects to reduce its global workforce by approximately 750 employees
* Slate Office REIT- may purchase for cancellation up to maximum of 3.9 million units over 12-month period from March 2, 2017 to March 1, 2018