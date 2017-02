KUWAIT Oct 19 Commercial Bank of Kuwait (CBK) posted a 65 percent fall in its third-quarter net profit, it said on Wednesday.

Net income in the three months to Sept. 30 came in at 6.8 million dinars ($24.6 million), compared with net profit of 19.6 million dinars in the year-earlier period, the lender said in a statement on the Kuwaiti bourse website.

CBK said it made a net profit of 8.3 million dinars in the first nine months of the year. ($1 = 0.276 Kuwaiti Dinars) (Reporting by Eman Goma, Editing by Dinesh Nair)