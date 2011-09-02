* Anshan Steel and Shougang Steel are among five investors
SHANGHAI, Sept 2 A Chinese consortium acquiring
a 15-perecnt stake in a Brazilian niobium producer for $1.95
billion also includes Anshan Iron & Steel Group and Shougang
Group, one of its partners said on Friday.
The official Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday that
Citic Group had teamed up with the country's top two stainless
steel producers, Taiyuan Iron and Steel and Baosteel, for the
joint investment.
Baosteel said on its website on Friday the consortium will
also include the two major steelmakers.
Companhia Brasileira de Metalurgia e Mineracao (CBMM) is the
world's largest niobium producer. The metal is mainly used to
produce superalloys used in cars, oil and gas pipes, bridges and
plane engines as well as to make stainless steel.
Brazil holds the largest proven niobium reserves in the
world. Global demand for the metal grew by about 10 percent
annually during 2002-2009, according to a CBMM statement.
A consortium of four Japanese companies -- JFE Holdings
, Nippon Steel , Sojitz Corp and
government-funded Japan Oil, Gas & Metals National Corp -- as
well as South Korea's National Pension Service and Posco
, bought a combined 15 percent stake in CBMM for
about $1.8 billion in March.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Denny Thomas in Hong Kong; Editing
by Kazunori Takada)