Sept 24 CBo Territoria SA :

* H1 net result group share 2.3 million euros versus 6 million euros a year ago

* H1 revenue 23.1 million euros versus 42.3 million euros a year ago

* Net asset value per share 5.05 at June 30, up 6 pct compared to June 30, 2013

* Sees rental income of over 18.5 million euros in 2015, an increase of 30 pct compared to 2013

* Sees increase in revenue from property development in H2, which will lead to an improvement in H2 net income