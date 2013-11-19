By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO Nov 19 CBOE Holdings Inc is
open to licensing new products and acquiring technology but only
within its options-focused comfort zone, top executives said on
Tuesday.
CBOE, which owns the largest U.S. stock-options market, is
interested in new products the company can offer exclusively or
semi-exclusively, Chief Executive Ed Tilly said in a webcast of
a Keefe, Bruyette & Woods conference in New York.
Regarding technology, the exchange operator is in the market
for "a process or an offering that allows us to touch our
customers earlier in their trading decisions or later," he said.
"We're certainly looking at a number of different things in
the industry," Tilly said in response to a question about
whether CBOE was open to mergers and acquisitions.
CBOE, which operates the Chicago Board Options Exchange, has
fought to boost its exclusive franchise in stock-index options,
even as it faces a growing number of competitors vying for
market share in options on individual stocks. Its exclusively
listed contracts command much higher trading fees than any other
of its products.
In recent weeks, CBOE implemented a long-delayed expansion
in trading hours for contracts tied to its Volatility Index or
VIX, known as Wall Street's fear gauge.
CBOE does not want to venture outside its "core area of
expertise" to grow, Chief Financial Officer Alan Dean said at
the conference.
"We don't want to start up a new business with a new team
and hope we do well," he said. "It has to leverage what we
already know how to do well."
The Chicago Board Options Exchange, like several of its
competitors in U.S. equities trading, has suffered technological
problems this year.
With retail investors, the industry is "back in the
earning-their-confidence position," Tilly said.
"Starting with the flash crash and through the latest
outages in the industry, we have a lot of work to do on
restoring that confidence and I think the industry, you see us
doing that," he said.
U.S. stock and option exchanges on Nov. 12 said they reached
a general agreement on how to strengthen securities markets
after federal regulators ordered them to come up with new rules
in the wake of Nasdaq's three-hour trading halt in August.
CBOE had to shut down for a half day in April because of a
problem connected to expanding its trading hours.