* Listing follows early-September regulatory approval

* Could drive high-frequency trading to CBOE's C2 venue (Adds background, details on listing, impact)

CHICAGO, Sept 13 CBOE Holdings Inc (CBOE.O) will offer electronic trading of options tied to the Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX on Oct. 4, giving high-frequency traders access to the popular contracts for the first time.

The options will be listed on CBOE's all-electronic C2 exchange and will be identical to its floor-traded contract, except that it will be settled based on closing rather than opening prices. The contracts, CBOE's highest-revenue product, are currently available only at CBOE's downtown Chicago trading floor.

The listing, analysts have said, could boost revenues at CBOE, because products that are offered electronically are typically bought and sold with much greater frequency than is possible in face-to-face trading. CBOE collects a fee each time a product is traded.

CBOE shares have sagged for much of the year, despite a surge in volumes, on doubts over its growth prospects and disappointment that another exchange had not launched a takeover bid.

CBOE won regulatory approval earlier this month to offer the contracts on C2, after a drawn-out battle with rivals who said they should be offered more widely. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Gary Hill)