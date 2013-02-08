UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 3
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Feb 8 CBOE Group Holdings Inc, which runs the oldest U.S. stock-options trading venue, said on Friday that fourth-quarter earnings rose 25 percent on a surge in per-contract revenue.
Net income at the Chicago-based company rose to $39.2 million, or 45 cents a share, from $31.3 million, or 35 cents a share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 8 percent to $130.1 million.
* Sanofi Pasteur and Medimmune collaborate on monoclonal antibody to prevent illnesses associated with RSV
LONDON, March 3 The London Stock Exchange Group said on Friday it was continuing to work hard to win approval for its planned merger with Deutsche Boerse, a 29 billion euro ($31 billion) deal now widely seen as doomed.