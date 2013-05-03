May 3 CBOE Holdings Inc, which runs the
oldest U.S. stock-options trading venue, said on Friday that
first-quarter earnings rose on a surge in trading in its
lucrative stock-index options.
Net income at the operator of the Chicago Board Options
Exchange rose to $41.8 million, or 48 cents a share, from $32.9
million, or 37 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding accelerated stock-based compensation expenses, the
profit was 50 cents a share, better than 47 cents that analysts
expected, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The report underscored CBOE's reliance on its proprietary
products, led by futures and options on two widely watched
gauges of U.S. stock markets, the CBOE Volatility Index
and the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.
Chief Executive William Brodsky and CEO-designate Ed Tilly
have vigorously defended CBOE's right to list the products
exclusively, and that strategy has been the centerpiece of the
company's strategy. Rivals have unsuccessfully challenged that
right in court for years.
The contracts are used by institutional as well as retail
investors to bet on and hedge against swings in the overall U.S.
stock markets.
Since the contracts are licensed and not offered at any
other exchanges, CBOE is able to command much higher fees for
them.
But it failed to open for a half a day last week because of
a software bug, preventing investors from accessing the
contracts. That raised new questions about the Chicago
exchange's hold on the contracts.
Trading in CBOE index options was up 28 percent in the
quarter from a year earlier to 1.5 million on an average day,
even as trading in options on individual stocks, which are
offered at CBOE's 10 rival exchanges as well, sank.
Including both CBOE's options and futures exchanges,
index-based contracts accounted for 37.9 percent of total
trades, compared with 25.4 percent a year earlier, the company
said.
That drove a jump in the fee CBOE collected, on average,
from each trade in the quarter to 37.8 cents from 28 cents in
the prior year's period.
Operating revenue rose 18 percent to $142.7 million.