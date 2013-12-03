NEW YORK Dec 3 CBOE Holdings Inc, which owns the largest U.S. stock-options market, on Tuesday named John Deters as its new chief strategy officer and head of corporate initiatives.

Deters, 42, takes over for Richard DuFour, executive vice president, corporate planning and development, who is retiring at the end of the year. Deters is based in Chicago and reports to Chief Executive Edward Tilly. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)