By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO, Sept 11
CHICAGO, Sept 11 CBOE Holdings Inc,
operator of the largest U.S. stock-options market, may hand off
some of its regulatory duties to the securities industry's
largest independent regulator within the next several months,
the company said on Thursday.
CBOE may hire the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
(FINRA) to provide "certain regulatory services" to the Chicago
Board Options Exchange and C2 Options Exchange, according to a
statement from the company.
CBOE is in discussions with FINRA about which services may
be provided, company spokeswoman Gail Osten said in an
interview. Nancy Condon, a FINRA spokeswoman, confirmed the
discussions but declined to disclose details.
Chicago-based CBOE will join the majority of U.S. stock
options exchanges if it contracts for regulatory
responsibilities from FINRA. Of 12 exchanges, nine, including
those owned by Nasdaq OMX Group and Intercontinental
Exchange Inc, already receive some services from the
regulator, Condon said.
The three exchanges that do not are CBOE's Chicago Board
Options Exchange and C2 and the MIAX Options Exchange.
Hiring FINRA could enable CBOE "to optimally serve the
investing public going forward," CBOE Chief Executive Ed Tilly
said in a statement, which cited the regulator's independence
and "regulatory efficiency."
Last year, CBOE agreed to pay a $6 million penalty and take
"major remedial measures" to settle civil charges from the
Securities and Exchange Commission that it failed to enforce
properly short sale rules. The penalties were the first ever
against a U.S. exchange for violating the duty to self-police a
marketplace.
If CBOE hands off responsibilities to FINRA, some of the
company's staff may move to the regulator. The two sides may not
eventually reach an agreement for FINRA to provide services, the
company noted it its statement.
If an agreement is reached, the Chicago Board Options
Exchange and C2 "would still be responsible for the regulation
of their markets and would maintain an in-house regulatory team
to, at a minimum, manage CBOE and C2 regulatory oversight
programs and oversee the FINRA regulatory services
relationship," the statement said.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)