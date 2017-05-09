May 9 CBOE Holdings Inc, the operator of the largest U.S. options exchange, reported a 69.3 percent fall in quarterly profit, hit by higher costs.

Chicago-based CBOE's net income allocated to common shareholders fell to $15.1 million, or 16 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $49.2 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's operating expenses rose to $167.3 million from $63.6 million.

