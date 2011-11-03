(Corrects to include the word adjusted in first bullet point, second paragraph and last paragraph to make clear that the numbers were adjusted. Corrects penultimate paragraph to make clear that the cash on hand at the end of the nine-month period was compared to the beginning of the nine-month period and not the end of the year ago period.)

Nov 3 CBOE Holdings Inc (CBOE.O) on Thursday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit because of a surge in volume as investors used its contracts to protect against market swings spurred by European debt woes and a shaky U.S. recovery.

Adjusted earnings rose 69 percent to $44.7 million, or 50 cents a share, in the third quarter, from $26.4 million, or 26 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts expected 45 cents a share, on average.

Average daily trading rose 47 percent in the quarter to 5.5 million contracts, CBOE said.

CBOE chief executive William Brodsky has pushed the Chicago-based exchange operator to build its business from the inside out, rather than rely for growth on deals like Deutsche Boerse AG's (DB1Gn.DE) takeover of NYSE Euronext NYX.N.

CBOE's electronic listing of its best-known contract, exclusive options on the Standard and Poor's 500 Index, has attracted new volume to the exchange, and "we look forward to building on its early success," Brodsky said in a statement. The options are one of CBOE's biggest sources of revenue.

CBOE said it had $147 million in cash on hand at the end of the nine months, up from $53.8 million at the beginning of the nine months, and the company's chief financial officer said the company would continue to use cash for "opportunistic" share buybacks.

Adjusted operating expenses rose 14 percent in the quarter, and CFO Alan Dean promised a tight rein on expenses. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Gary Hill)