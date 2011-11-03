* 3Q adjusted EPS 50 cents, vs Street view of 45 cents

* Cash on hand at $147 mln; will continue share buybacks

* Next week 'pivotal' on state tax reduction bill-CEO (Adds comments from CBOE executives, analyst)

By Ann Saphir

Nov 3 CBOE Holdings Inc (CBOE.O) on Thursday reported a jump in profit as investors piled into its contracts to protect against market swings spurred by European debt woes and a shaky U.S. recovery.

As volatile conditions continue, CBOE's electronic listing of its best-known contract, exclusive options on the Standard & Poor's 500 Index, will help boost profit further, CBOE Chief Executive William Brodsky said.

"We are very bullish that (the combination of electronic and floor-traded S&P 500 Index options) will provide significant returns to the company's bottom line," Brodsky said on a conference call.

The S&P options are one of CBOE's biggest sources of revenue, and their electronic listing is a "closely watched barometer and can be expected to contribute to future growth," said Andy Nybo, head of derivatives at research firm TABB Group. Contracts that allow investors to bet on volatility, like CBOE's options on its Volatility Index, were "also a big driver of growth as investors' fascination with volatility trading continues to expand."

Brodsky has pushed the Chicago-based exchange operator to build its business from the inside out, rather than rely for growth on deals like Deutsche Boerse AG's (DB1Gn.DE) takeover of NYSE Euronext NYX.N.

Average daily trading rose 47 percent in the quarter to 5.5 million contracts. Wall Street reform legislation and continued international tumult will mean more volume will come to the exchange, Brodsky said.

CBOE officials said they were making progress on convincing Illinois legislators to roll back a state tax hike made earlier this year. Next week's state legislative session will be "pivotal" in determining the fate of a bill introduced last month that would do just that, Brodsky said.

"As a fundamental premise, we don't want to leave Illinois," Brodsky said, adding that legislators "understand" the tax hike puts CBOE at a disadvantage against rivals in other states.

CBOE will close its New York office, which has three people, and move them to New Jersey to avoid a new state tax on exchange transactions there, the company's chief financial officer said on the call.

Adjusted earnings rose to $44.7 million, or 50 cents a share, in the third quarter, from $26.4 million, or 26 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts expected earnings of 45 cents a share, on average.

CBOE said it had $147 million in cash on hand at the end of the the nine months, up from $53.8 million at the beginning of the nine months, and Chief Financial Officer Alan Dean said the company would continue to use cash for "opportunistic" share buybacks.

Separately, Brodsky said that failed MF Global Holdings Inc had only a small presence at the exchange and its bankruptcy was not expected to impact its day-to-day operations. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Gary Hill and Carol Bishopric)