By Ann Saphir

CHICAGO, Oct 5 CBOE Holdings Inc (CBOE.O) sees "nothing but positives" if rival CME Group Inc (CME.O) takes a stake in Standard & Poor's index business, a top CBOE executive said on Wednesday.

In comments aimed at allaying concerns that a CME tieup with S&P could threaten CBOE's profitability, CBOE Executive Vice President Robert DuFour noted that any deal would have "no immediate effect" on CBOE's exclusive contract to list options on the S&P 500 Index .SPX, which runs through 2018.

CBOE derives about a third of its revenue from contracts tied to S&P indexes. On Tuesday, CBOE began offering an electronic version of its S&P 500 option contract, a move analysts say is likely to help boost revenue even further.

Once the contract does come up for renewal, DuFour said, CBOE has an advantage over all other comers because, under the current license, S&P gets revenue not only from CBOE's S&P 500 option but also from CBOE's fast-growing Volatility Index .VIX contracts.

"If someone else had the exclusive there would be no VIX revenue to S&P," DuFour said. "We have a huge advantage."

CBOE shares fell last week after news that CME was in advanced talks to merge McGraw-Hill Companies Inc's MHP.N S&P index business with CME's Dow Jones indexes. [ID:nS1E78T0SD]

Investors were worried CBOE's exclusive licenses could be threatened if index ownership passed to a competing exchange.

"CME understands as well as we do the synergies between their products and ours," DuFour said at a day-long meeting with analysts on Wednesday. "CME certainly understands the value of keeping these products traded in their own central market."

CBOE shares were up 1.4 percent to $24.65 in early afternoon trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market, outpacing the rise in the broader stock market. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Tim Dobbyn)