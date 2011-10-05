CHICAGO Oct 5 CBOE Holdings Inc <CBOE.O sees
"nothing but positives" if rival CME Group Inc (CME.O) takes a
stake in Standard & Poor's index business, a top CBOE executive
said on Wednesday.
CBOE stock fell last week after news that CME was in
advanced talks to merge McGraw-Hill Companies Inc's MHP.N S&P
index business with CME's Dow Jones indexes. [ID:nS1E78T0SD]
CBOE derives about a third of its revenue from contracts
tied to S&P indexes, and investors were worried its exclusive
licenses could be threatened.
"CME understands as well as we do the synergies between
their products and ours," Robert DuFour, CBOE's executive vice
president in charge of product development, told analysts on
Wednesday. "CME certainly understands the value of keeping
these products traded in their own central market."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir, editing by Matthew Lewis)