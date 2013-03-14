By Ann Saphir

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14 A trial pitting the International Securities Exchange against the Chicago Board Options Exchange over patent infringement ended before it began on Thursday, with CBOE claiming victory and ISE vowing to pursue the dispute in appeals court.

The cancellation of the trial was the latest development in a series of ongoing legal battles between the all-electronic ISE, owned by Deutsche Boerse AG, and the bigger CBOE Holdings Inc, which runs a trading floor in Chicago as well as an all-electronic market in New York.

The two have fought each other for years over the right to list and trade lucrative options on stocks and stock indexes. Thursday's trial was to focus on whether CBOE used ISE's patented electronic trading technology without permission.

After the trial's cancellation, CBOE said the ISE had conceded the CBOE did not infringe on its patent, and CBOE chief William Brodsky declared the federal court in Chicago had handed him a "correct" result.

But the ISE, in a statement about an hour later, said it would immediately appeal pre-trial rulings that had favored CBOE and that forced ISE to cease pursuit of the case.

"ISE strongly believes in the merits of its case that CBOE copied and continues to infringe ISE's patented trading technology," it said.

The cancellation of Thursday's trial came after the judge, Joan Lefkow, ruled in CBOE's favor on several key issues, barring ISE from presenting evidence that ISE saw as critical to its case, court documents show.

Richard Repetto, an analyst for Sandler O'Neill, said the development was a "positive" for CBOE. Its shares were up 1.6 percent to trade at $36.44 on the Nasdaq Stock Market.