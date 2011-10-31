(Adds details)
CHICAGO Oct 31 U.S. exchange operator CBOE
Holdings Inc (CBOE.O) said on Monday that customers of futures
brokerage MF Global Holdings Inc MF.N were limited to only
closing out their positions.
MF Global filed for bankruptcy protection following bad
bets on euro zone debt. For more, see [ID:nN1E79U125].
The restrictions apply to transactions on the Chicago Board
Options Exchange, the C2 Options Exchange and the CBOE Futures
Exchange, platforms owned by CBOE.
The OCC is the clearinghouse for all U.S. option trades.
Trading permit holders, previously known as members before
CBOE became a publicly traded company in June 2010, were
notified on Monday through regulatory circulars on the CBOE
website. MF Global is known as a clearing trading permit holder
and not a market maker.
The New York Federal Reserve suspended MF Global from
conducting new business with the central bank. CME Group Inc
(CME.O) ICE Futures U.S. and Singapore Exchange (SGXL.SI) all
halted the broker's operations in some form.
