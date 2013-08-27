CHICAGO Aug 27 Exchange operator CBOE Holdings
Inc was hit on Tuesday with a number of problems
affecting orders on its futures and options markets.
CBOE notified traders that the CBOE Futures Exchange was
having issues with a limited number of canceled orders from
Monday. The orders were executed between 7:10 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.
CDT (1210-1230 GMT) on Tuesday, the CBOE said in a notice. After
a review, CBOE said the trades in question will stand.
For a 13-minute period from 7 a.m. to 7:13 a.m. CDT, the
data from the CBOE Streaming Market proprietary market data
system on the CBOE Futures Exchange was not disseminating
properly, CBOE said. But quotes were still available on other
systems. A CBOE spokeswoman said it is investigating the cause
of the problem.
In addition, some traders may have seen delays in complex
orders Tuesday morning on the Chicago Board Options Exchange,
the largest options market by volume, according to the notice. A
complex order involves muliple legs of a trade. The issue was
resolved and such orders could be entered on the CBOE, the
notice said.
The difficulties came just one week after Goldman Sachs
Group flooded U.S. equity options markets with erroneous
trades because of a technical error. Goldman lost tens of
millions of dollars because of the problem, a source said on
Monday..
The options trading snafu was the first of what was a rough
week for trading last week, as it was followed by a three-hour
shutdown of the Nasdaq Stock Market due to connectivity issues
on Thursday.
In April, a half-day outage at the Chicago Board Options
Exchange exposed software problems that came about as it
prepared to extend trading hours for futures contracts on the
CBOE Volatility Index. CBOE at the time delayed the expansion of
the trading cycle and now plans to add hours in late September.
