UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 3
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Feb 8 CBOE Group Holdings Inc said Friday it is in talks with the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle a previously disclosed probe into its self-regulatory compliance.
The company said it accrued $5 million of expense for its estimated liability related to the resolution of the SEC investigation, which began just over a year ago.
"No agreement has been reached and any final resolution could differ from the amount accrued," CBOE said in its fourth-quarter earnings statement.
* Sanofi Pasteur and Medimmune collaborate on monoclonal antibody to prevent illnesses associated with RSV
LONDON, March 3 The London Stock Exchange Group said on Friday it was continuing to work hard to win approval for its planned merger with Deutsche Boerse, a 29 billion euro ($31 billion) deal now widely seen as doomed.