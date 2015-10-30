CHICAGO Oct 30 CBOE Holdings Inc, operator of the largest U.S. stock options market, on Friday reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings due to increased trading and transaction fees.

Net income allocated to common stockholders rose to $67.2 million, or 81 cents per share, in the third quarter from $48.1 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted income was $63 million, or 76 cents a share. Analysts expected 73 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating revenue increased to $187 million from $143.9 million.

Transaction fees rose by $40.5 million, or 39 percent, in the quarter, according to the CBOE, which owns the Chicago Board Options Exchange. It cited a 31 percent jump in the average revenue per contract traded and a 6 percent gain in trading volume from the third quarter of 2014. (Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)